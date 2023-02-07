A man has been arrested in Lafayette for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced.

Cameron Joseph Lawstuen, 32, was arrested Friday for the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material on a social messaging app, the Sheriff's Office said.

A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at Lawstuen’s residence in the 800 block of Excalibur Street where evidence was located. The warrant was issued after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Lawstuen is being held without bond at the Boulder County Jail for two felonies: one count of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution and one count of sexual exploitation of a child-possession.

The arrest comes two weeks after the arrest of 31-year-old Taylor Coleman Miller of Longmont on Jan. 24 for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a social platform.

A search warrant was issued for Miller's residence in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive, also after the NCMEC contacted the Colorado ICAC task force. The search was executed at the residence on Jan. 12, two days after the search at Lawstuen's residence.

Miller is being held without bond at the Boulder County Jail for one count of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession, all of which are felonies.

A third man, 34-year-old Jesse Charles Schwenk, was arrested on Jan. 20 in connection with alleged sexual assault on a child and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material on a messaging platform. Schwenk was charged with one count sexual assault of a child (complicity), seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession with intent to distribute and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession.

The Colorado ICAC is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors located in and around Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes against children that are facilitated by technology, according to a release from the Boulder Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who suspects a child is being sexually exploited online is asked to report it online or call 1-800-843-5678.