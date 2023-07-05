A driver hit a person riding a scooter in the early morning hours Tuesday on North Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park, and then fled the area, according to Colorado Springs police.

The collision was reported to police at 3:25 a.m. and happened near the North Academy and North Carefree Circle intersection. It was first reported by Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police said the driver of the scooter is a 39-year-old male, who was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

A spokesman for Colorado Springs police said investigators believe the involved vehicle was some type of pickup truck.