The Salida Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted on suspicion first-degree murder and other offenses.

The Salida Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect, 47-year-old Daniel Egan; investigators released photos of him on Friday.

Egan is wanted on multiple warrants, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Egan has tattoos on his head, face, neck, arms and hands. He has the name Anna tattooed above his right eye.

Anyone with information on Egan is asked to call the Chaffee County Communication Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.