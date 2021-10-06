The principal of a Colorado high school is facing criminal charges tied to a lockdown at his school.

The lockdown took place on Sept. 23 at Salida High School. A woman had reached out to police saying someone she knew was suicidal and threatened to “blow things up,” according to arrest papers.

The woman also mentioned the person who was making threats had a gun. Police tried to locate the person, but they were told by a school employee that the principal and the person making threats were in some type of fight on the football field. Police searched the area and couldn’t find either person.

The school was placed on lockdown.

The principal, Talmage Trujillo, eventually spoke with police on the phone, but, according to arrest papers, he refused to tell police where he and the suicidal person were. According to the affidavit, Trujillo told police they were getting lunch, but did not say where, and refused to bring the subject to police.

