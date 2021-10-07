Robbery suspect shot by police at Palmer Park

One person has been sent to a hospital after being shot by a Colorado Springs police officer at Palmer Park Thursday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. when detectives found a vehicle in the park that was the suspect vehicle in two previous bank robberies, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr. When police attempted to contact the person inside the vehicle, the suspect fired "at least one round at officers" which prompted "at least one officer" to fire "at least one round" in return, Kerr said.
Police said no officers were injured, and the suspect was arrested, treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for additional treatment. Kerr provided no update on the condition of the person taken to the hospital.
There is no immediate danger to the public, according to Kerr.