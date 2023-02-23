A suspect allegedly connected to several armed robberies in Colorado Springs was arrested Thursday afternoon after accelerating into civilian and police vehicles while attempting to flee law enforcement, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The suspect and his vehicle were spotted around 2:30 p.m. by robbery detectives in east Colorado Springs. Police said detectives believed that the individual, who was not identified by police, was armed and dangerous; they requested the assistance of additional special units to take the suspect into custody.

Law enforcement attempted to contact the suspect in his parked vehicle in a parking lot in the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave., but the man attempted to flee. Police said he drove into more than one civilian vehicle that was parked in front of him.

Officers moved their vehicles around the suspect's vehicle to prevent him from escaping. The suspect then tried to push through the law enforcement vehicles for several minutes, ignoring officer commands to exit the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the suspect exited the vehicle and surrendered after officers deployed pepper spray.

The Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence unit and CSPD's Tactical Enforcement and K-9 units were involved in the arrest of the suspect. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

CSPD said they will not release the name of the suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.