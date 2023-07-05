Multiple shots were fired at a mother and child Tuesday afternoon amidst an instance of road rage in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police received reports of shots fired at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. The reporting party, a mother, said she and her child were driving in the area when an occupant of a silver sedan began to “road rage toward her,” according to an online police blotter entry.

Police said the victim and suspect were strangers, and it appears the attack was solely over a traffic dispute.

According to officials, the suspect fired two shots, struck the victim's vehicle, and fled the scene.

“The victim’s vehicle was examined and showed two projectile impacts from gunfire,” according to the blotter entry.

Through the victim’s photo of the suspect vehicle and license plate, officers were able to locate the suspect at the listed address and set up surveillance. The suspect was arrested without incident after he attempted to flee the scene once again in his vehicle, police said.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The suspect, who is unnamed at this time, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.