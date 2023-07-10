A man who allegedly fired multiple rounds at a mother and child during a road rage incident in Colorado Springs has been identified by police.

Police received reports of shots fired around 2:15 p.m. on July 4 in the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road in the northeast part of the city. The reporting party, a mother, said she and her child were driving in the area when Bryan Alexander Petersen, 24, began to “road rage toward her,” in a silver sedan, according to an online police blotter entry.

Police said the victim and Petersen were strangers, and it appears the attack was over a traffic dispute.

According to officials, Petersen fired two shots, struck the victim's vehicle, and fled the scene.

“The victim’s vehicle was examined and showed two projectile impacts from gunfire,” according to the blotter entry.

Through the victim’s photo of Petersen's vehicle and license plate, officers were able to find him at the listed address and set up surveillance. Petersen was arrested without incident after he attempted to flee again in his vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported. Petersen faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and several prohibited use of a firearm and reckless driving charges, online records show.

Records also show Petersen remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.