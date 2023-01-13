KRDO studios sustained "serious" damage after a paving brick was thrown through the building's main window early New Year’s Day, according to a news release on Jan. 10.

A description of the suspect has been released through KRDO Studios’ surveillance camera footage, courtesy of KRDO.

The footage shows a dark SUV pulling up to KRDO Studios just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

As the car pulls out of the frame, the suspect – who is seen wearing a headband and barefoot – approaches and picks up the loosened landscape paver, and proceeds to throw it through the building’s front window.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is still offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved with the incident.

Persons with any information can share anonymously by calling 719-634-6525, or by using the portal available on the Crime Stoppers website.