A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person who shot a pregnant Appaloosa horse on a Wilson Mesa pasture over the weekend in San Miguel County.
According to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, the Appaloosa horse that was valued at $25,000 has been put down after suffering serious injuries. It is unclear if the foals survived.
The CO Department of Wildlife and Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the injuries to the pregnant horse on Wilson Mesa believed to be shot. DOW officials say it is possible the horse was attacked by an elk or other wildlife.— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) October 1, 2019
Appaloosa horses are known for their unique markings and spotted coats, with colors from bay, chestnut, black, palomino, buckskin, roan, gray, dun and grulla. The distinctively spotted horse often referred to as the “Palouse River Horse” was first developed by the Nez Perce tribe of the northwest U.S.
Authorities believe the valuable horse was shot sometime from Friday to Saturday morning.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office at 970-728-1911.