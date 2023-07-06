Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a sexual assault that took place during a house party on Oct. 2, 2022, in the 1700 block of Brantfeather Grove, on the southwest part of the city near Gold Gamp Elementary.

Anyone with information about the crime, or anyone who may know of someone who does, is asked to call 791-634-STOP (7867) or through the website www.crimestop.net.

The reward will be given to anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest. Tip givers can remain anonymous.