Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a series of Manitou Springs police cars, according to a Tuesday morning news release.

Officials said on the evening of Sept. 5, a vandal was recorded slashing two tires on a Manitou Springs police cruiser.

A second series of incidents happened between Sept. 6 and 9 in which four police vehicles were left scratched and covered in food.

Police believe the same person is responsible for the string of damage, appearing to be between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall, wearing all black. He was seen in the 600 block of Manitou Avenue just after 7 p.m. Sept. 8.

“Actions like these are disheartening and despicable,” Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto said in the news release. “The biggest victim of these crimes is the Manitou Springs taxpayers, whose tax money is being used to repair the thousands of dollars in damage, rather than being dedicated towards police officer training, or a myriad of other efforts towards improving our department.”

Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides police with information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 719-634-7867.