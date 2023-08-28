A report of shots fired in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday morning is under investigation, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The news station reported that police received the call just after 7 a.m. reporting the incident in the 1400 block of Rainier Drive, a residential road just south of the intersection of South Circle Drive and Fountain Boulevard.

"Several evidence markers" could be seen on the street, KKTV crews reported, but police did not provide information on the nature of the incident or whether anyone was injured.

