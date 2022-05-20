Reports of a shooting downtown Friday afternoon were unfounded, Colorado Springs police said.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, officers were sent to an area near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum around 2:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police later determined there was no shooting.

Not long later, police also responded to two unrelated nearby traffic crashes — one at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Nevada Avenue, the other at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber Street.

Police said that the wreck at Pikes Peak and Weber was the result of a hit-and-run after a traffic stop. KKTV reports that one woman was arrested.