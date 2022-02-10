nicholds.jpg

A missing persons poster of 19-year-old Colorado Springs woman Kara Nichols, who went missing in October 2012, is displayed at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs.

 Hugh Johnson, The Gazette/poster courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has confirmed that the remains found on a Black Forest property belonged to 19-year-old Kara Nichols, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.

Nichols was first reported missing Oct. 14, 2012.

Joel Hollendorfer was arrested Monday in the death of Nichols and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He will likely see the murder charge upgraded to first-degree murder, Christina Perroni, prosecutor with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, said.

In arguing that he was a flight risk and had the "potential for retaliation" against certain individuals, Perroni noted Hollendorfer, 46, had an extensive criminal history that  extends back to 1994, including at least five prior felony convictions.

