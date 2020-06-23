Red Rock Canyon Open Space joined a growing list of Colorado Springs-area vandalism targets over the weekend, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Also vandalized over the weekend was the Police Operations Center.
"While we can clean our headquarters, the natural sandstone rock formations at Red Rocks Canyon Open Space are permanently damaged,"police said. "We want everyone's voices to be heard, and we are grateful to be standing beside our community as we move forward; but we do not wish for property to be damaged in the process."
A photo shows the words "Black lives matter too!" written in red paint on the sandstone. Other photos show graffiti written in black paint, but the message is blurred out.
Windows have been smashed at police headquarters and the El Paso County courthouse, and City Hall and the Gen. Palmer statue downtown have been tagged with spray paint since protests broke out here after the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Demonstrations have remained mostly peaceful, with previous acts of vandalism occurring at night after most protesters had gone home.
Earlier this month, rock formations at Paint Mines Interpretive Park near Calhan were vandalized with graffiti. A hiker spotted human-made markings on several of the rock formations earlier this week. A blue heart can be seen on one of the rocks, along with purple streaks. The word “love” was found painted on another large rock formation. Read more here.
