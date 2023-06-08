Shortly after a news conference Thursday during which Tali’Ja Campbell and her attorneys alleged that Colorado Springs police ignored a 911 call for service during a hostage situation that turned fatal, CSPD responded with a news release.

In the email, Colorado Springs police said:

"We know a number of outlets have reached out to us regarding the homicide of Qualin Campbell. I wanted to provide you all with an updated statement, which is below.

"The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell's death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

Qualin Campbell, Tali’Ja Campbell’s husband, was shot and killed Friday, June 2, in a parking lot on 1500 S. Nevada Ave., less than a mile from Colorado Springs police’s downtown headquarters.

Tali’Ja Campbell claimed at the news conference in front of police headquarters that an hour before her husband’s body was discovered she called 911 to report that her husband had been taken hostage. Tali’Ja Campbell stated that she provided police with her husband’s exact location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage.

Tali’Ja Campbell stated she was the first person to find her husband’s body, and that she attempted to perform CPR when she arrived. Tali’Ja Campbell said that it took her an hour to drive from her El Paso County home east of Colorado Springs to the shooting location just south of downtown.

Attorney Harry Daniels, a civil rights lawyer based out of Georgia representing Tali’Ja Campbell, said he intends to find out how this happened, and that CSPD confirmed to him that the 911 call from Tali’Ja Campbell was received. Kevin Mehr, another attorney working with the family, stated that CSPD has yet to provide the family with an answer as to why Tali'Ja Campbell's call for service was ignored.