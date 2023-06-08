On Thursday morning, Tali’Ja Campbell and her attorneys held a press conference outside the Colorado Springs Police headquarters to discuss the shooting death of Campbell's husband, and how CSPD allegedly ignored a call for service from Campbell claiming her husband had been taken hostage.

- Qualin Campbell, Tali’Ja Campbell’s husband, was shot and killed on Friday in a parking lot on 1500 S. Nevada Ave, less than a mile from Colorado Springs Police’s downtown headquarters.

- Tali’Ja Campbell claimed that an hour before her husband’s body was discovered she called 911 to report that her husband had been taken hostage. During the press conference, Tali’Ja Campbell stated that she provided police with her husband’s exact location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage.

- Tali’Ja Campbell stated she was the first person to find her husband’s body, and that she attempted to perform CPR when she arrived. Tali’Ja Campbell stated that it took her an hour to drive from her El Paso County home to downtown Colorado Springs.

- Attorney Harry Daniels, a civil rights lawyer based out of Georgia representing Tali’Ja Campbell, stated that he intends to find out how this happened, and that CSPD confirmed to him that the 911 call from Tali’Ja Campbell was received. Kevin Mehr, another attorney working with the family, stated that CSPD has yet to provide the family with an answer as to why Tali'Ja Campbell's call for service was ignored.

- Daniels went on to talk about how CSPD’s lack of a response was “inexcusable” and that his office had filed an open records request to get more information.

- Daniels stated that he has serious concerns about CSPD and how it operates, as this is now the third case he has taken involving alleged misconduct by CSPD in the past eight months.

- Daniels claimed that Qualin Campbell did not know the person who allegedly took him hostage, David Karels, 44, before the incident and that Qualin Campbell was working at the time he was killed.

- Karels death has been ruled a suicide by the El Paso County Coroner's Office while Qualin Campbell's death was ruled a homicide; they were found dead together in the same car.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

- The press conference was highly emotional, with many members of Qualin Campbell’s family crying and yelling as the shooting was discussed by Daniels and Mehr.

- Qualin and Tali’Ja Campbell were married for seven years, and the couple have two daughters together. Tali’Ja Campbell described her husband as “selfless, gentle and kind-hearted.

- On Thursday morning, shortly after the news conference ended, CSPD issued this update:

We know a number of outlets have reached out to us regarding the homicide of Qualin Campbell. I wanted to provide you all with an updated statement, which is below.

The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell's death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

- CSPD denied a public records request from The Gazette for recordings and transcripts of the alleged phone call between Talija Campbell and dispatchers, stating they could not be released as the investigation is still active.

Click or tap here for the press conference video from Gazette news partner KKTV.