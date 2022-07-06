William Plymell.jpg

A 75-year-old man was arrested in Pueblo West Tuesday on suspicion of several charges related to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. 

William Plymell was arrested in the culmination of a monthslong investigation in which detectives with the sheriff's office learned he allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually exploited a victim from the time the victim was 12 until they were 23. 

During a search warrant, detectives found child sexual abuse material in Plymell's possession, officials said.  

Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. 

