A 75-year-old man was arrested in Pueblo West Tuesday on suspicion of several charges related to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
William Plymell was arrested in the culmination of a monthslong investigation in which detectives with the sheriff's office learned he allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually exploited a victim from the time the victim was 12 until they were 23.
During a search warrant, detectives found child sexual abuse material in Plymell's possession, officials said.
Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.