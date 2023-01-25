Members of Pueblo's SWAT team arrested a man following a domestic violence incident and attempted stabbing, Pueblo police said in a release.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a domestic fight, police said.

A person on the scene reported that a man inside the residence had physically assaulted and attempted to stab them. The victim was able to get out of the house.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Michael Norris Jr., who was one of several people inside the residence at the time, police said. The people inside the home refused to come out as police requested, the release said. Officers could see people looking out of windows.

After about an hour, people exited the residence, but Norris remained inside.

Norris was arrested in the house by the SWAT team at 1:45 a.m. early Wednesday after a search warrant was issued.

According to court records, Norris' charges include second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, third-degree assault and domestic violence.

Norris has faced misdemeanor assault charges before, court records show.

He was convicted in Pueblo County District Court of third-degree assault - knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to another person on four occasions — November 2021, December 2021, April 2017 and December 2016. Norris also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in 2015.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30.