A shooting late Monday in northeast Pueblo left one person dead and three others injured, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of East 11th Street at 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, a woman had life-threatening injuries and two other women also were injured, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest. Monday’s shooting marks the fifth homicide in Pueblo this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.