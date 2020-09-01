Pueblo police are investigating a suspicious death near South Union Avenue and West D Street in Pueblo. A woman reportedly found a male behind a building in the area on Sunday.
Investigators consider the death “suspicious.”
On Monday, police asked for help in identifying a person who might have information related to the death. The man is described as white, 6′ with a stocky build and shaved head. The man has tattoos covering both arms and chest area. He may be from Texas and “talks with an accent,” according to police. He may go by the name of Scott. A photo of the man was not available.