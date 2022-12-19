A man is dead after Pueblo police responded to a report that a person was not breathing Sunday night. No arrests have been made, according to police.

Pueblo police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 14th Street. A man was pronounced dead on the scene despite lifesaving efforts from medical personnel, according to a news release.

Pueblo police are asking community members who live or work in the area around East 14th Street and Troy Avenue to check surveillance system footage on their properties for any suspicious persons or vehicles between 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police also ask those who have knowledge of a person being sprayed with mace around or after 8 p.m. to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385 or to report information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

This is Pueblo’s 26th homicide investigation of the year.