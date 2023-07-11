The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of first-degree murder.

Edgar Earl Darden Jr., 33, is wanted in connection with a June 11 homicide at West 11th and Francisco streets. Police describe Darden as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The public should consider Darden armed and dangerous and should not approach him.

Those with information about this ongoing investigation should call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP or www.puebloctrimestoppers.com.