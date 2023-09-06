Following a week of family fun at the Colorado State Fair, multiple firearms were recovered in the area as part of an effort to promote public safety, the Pueblo Police Department announced Wednesday.

Between the dates of August 25 and Sept. 3, detectives with PPD’s Special Investigation Division removed 13 guns from patrons in and around the Colorado State Fair, two of which officials said were fully automatic.

According to police, all parties have been taken into custody to either be booked on new charges, or referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charging.

Some individuals are facing federal charges, police said.

According to ground rules established by the Colorado State Fair, knives, guns and other objects construed as weapons are strictly prohibited.