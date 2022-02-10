Police in Pueblo are looking for a man who reportedly tried to gain access to Centennial High School and inappropriately touched a female student in the parking lot, officials with the police department announced.
Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police went to the school, located at 2525 Mountview Drive, regarding the man who allegedly touched the student. The man left the school in a vehicle that officers later found near West 12th Street and Adee Avenue. The man evaded police on foot and was not located despite a thorough search that included multiple officers and a K9, according to officials.
The man is described as having a medium build, 25-30 years old and approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall. He was wearing gray coveralls, white shoes, a black beanie with an emblem, a black face covering and a white undershirt.
Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is encouraged to call Pueblo police at (719) 553-2502.