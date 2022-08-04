The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regard to a homicide that took place early February that could lead to a cash reward for information.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Pueblo police received information that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Daniel Howard, had been shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Investigation revealed the shooting took place at the Pueblo Village Apartments at 2401 Alma Ave.
Howard died of his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341 or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867). Any information that leads to a felony arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.