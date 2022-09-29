Pueblo police were investigating a homicide Thursday evening in the 3000 block of West 24th Street, according to a tweet from the Pueblo Police Department.
Pueblo Police are currently on scene in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. investigating a Homicide.
Police asked citizens to avoid the area between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard as they investigated the homicide.
No other details were immediately available.