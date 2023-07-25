The Pueblo Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide of a teenager at City Park Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, police asked the public through a social media post to avoid the area of Sgt. Blake A. Harris Skateboard Park on the north end of the property due to an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, crime tape could be seen blocking the area, along with numerous evidence markers placed around the scene.

KKTV reported that the victim was a teenage boy. As of early Tuesday afternoon, it was unclear how he died. Police have not said if they've identified a suspect.

