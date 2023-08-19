The Pueblo Police Department is searching for an alleged flasher who officials say was exposing their genitals to Pueblo Zoo visitors in early August, according to a department social media announcement through Facebook.

Police said on Friday, Aug. 5, officers received reports just before 1:30 p.m. of a person exposing their genitals, attempting to fight patrons, and using vulgar language at the Pueblo Zoo.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or who can identify the suspect to contact PPD Communications Center at 719-553-3502, or to reach out to Officer Cody Metcalfe directly at 719-553-3283.

“If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” the department said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This article will be updated once more information is received.