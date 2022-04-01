Pueblo police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion on aggravated motor vehicle theft and other crimes.
Officials said officers found a 1998 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen in Colorado Springs in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue in Pueblo Thursday. Police arrested 41-year-old Douglas Gibson and said that he had several shotgun shells and brass knuckles in his jacket pocket.
Officers said they later found a Panzer Arms AR12 12-gauge semiautomatic shotgun and said that Gibson was also in possession of methamphetamine.
Gibson is a convicted felon, according to officials and violated his two restraining orders by having a weapon, according to officials.
Officials said police are still investigating the incident .