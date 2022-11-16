Cañon City police arrested a Pueblo man last week after finding a stolen gun and more than 80 fentanyl pills in his car, according to a news release from the department.

Kevin Johnson faces felony charges of possessing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

At about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 10, Cañon City narcotics officers stopped Johnson’s car after receiving a tip that he might be carrying drugs. A K-9 officer did an “open-air sniff” and alerted to the presence of drugs, officials said.

A search of the car turned up a “considerable amount” of drugs, including 88 blue fentanyl pills, heroin and methamphetamine in addition to a stolen gun and almost $500 in cash. The heroin and meth also tested positive for fentanyl, police said.

Johnson was arrested and booked on $2,500 bail, which he paid with a credit card. He was released the following day.