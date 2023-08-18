One man has been arrested in Pueblo overnight Friday after an hours-long standoff in an alleged kidnapping, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, police received reports of a domestic fight with weapons at a residence in the 1700 block of Oakshire Lane, according to a department social media announcement on Facebook.

Officers were told an adult female was being held inside the residence against her will by a man who was threatening her with a firearm.

Officials said when police arrived and knocked on the door, the adult male suspect refused to open the door, turned off the lights and shut the window coverings.

Police on the scene were able to reach the suspect on the telephone. Following a two-hour standoff, the suspect came out of the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials identified the suspect as 34-year-old Carrington Byas, who is currently being held at the Pueblo County Jail and is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence and violation of a protection order, according to Friday’s announcement.

In June, Byas was arrested on similar charges. The protection order violated was issued to protect the same victim in this case.

“The June 2023 case is still in the judicial process,” the department said through a post to Facebook.