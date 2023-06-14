One person is dead and another in custody following a vehicular homicide late Tuesday afternoon in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo police said at around 4:10 p.m. officers received reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash near the 200 block of Broadway Ave.

According to a department press release, witnesses on the scene observed the driver of a maroon Jeep hit a pedestrian and flee the scene on foot. Bystanders chased, and eventually detained the suspect prior to police arrival.

Officers discovered the pedestrian, an adult male, deceased on the scene. Officials identified the suspected driver of the Jeep as 40-year-old Danny Espinoza.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Crime scene and traffic investigators responded to the scene. The initial investigation revealed Espinoza had driven into the opposite traffic lane and struck the victim, who was standing outside his vehicle, according to the release.

Officials said Espinoza is currently in custody at the Pueblo County Detention Center for vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and careless driving resulting in death.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This article will be updated.