The body of a man found in Pueblo Monday is being investigated as a homicide, according to a press release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Officials said at around 2:50 p.m. Monday officials received reports of an unconscious person near the 2600 block of Orman Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered the unconscious man to be deceased. Officials said detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

This case marks the sixth homicide investigation of 2023, police said.