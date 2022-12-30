A high school band teacher has been identified as the victim of a murder-suicide in Pueblo, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

Tyler West, 26, was the band and instrumental teacher at South High School in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Just before 10:30 p.m.Dec. 22, police responded to a business in the 4100 block of North Elizabeth Street for reported shots fired. Police said they located two deceased males on scene and began investigating the shooting as a "homicide/suicide," according to the original release.

The county coroner confirmed on Thursday that the other male has been identified as 38-year-old Derek Weis, of Wyoming.