Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect in connection with a burglary in which a 2019 Dodge 5500, a trailer and excavator worth more than $160,000 were stolen Thursday morning, officials with the office announced Thursday night.
Deputies were alerted of a home being burglarized around 10 a.m. in the area of 36th Lane in Pueblo. Officials said personal checks were also stolen from the residence.
After the crime was reported, deputies received a report that 25-year-old Ricardo Gomez attempted to cash one of the stolen checks at a bank in downtown Pueblo less than an hour later. Officials said Gomez was in 1993 blue GMC truck reported stolen out of Fountain when he attempted to cash the check. He drove erratically from the bank as law enforcement arrived, hitting a cement pillar and another vehicle, officials said. He was able to elude law enforcement. The GMC truck has severe damage on the right side has not been located, according to officials.
Officials said Gomez is also wanted on five outstanding warrants.
Later Thursday afternoon, detectives traced the stolen Dodge 5500 to El Paso County where members of the Beating Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement unit in Colorado Springs had located the excavator in Fountain. Detectives then learned the Dodge was headed back to Pueblo and found the truck and trailer abandoned in separate locations in the city. Officials said they do not know who was driving the Dodge truck.
Anyone with knowledge of Gomez's whereabouts, the location of the blue GMC truck or these incidents is encouraged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6400 or 719-583-6250.