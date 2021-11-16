Colorado Springs police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a bicyclist and left the crash scene Friday, law enforcement said.

Police responded to the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street around 4 a.m. when a bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a pickup truck hit the rider, officers said.

Emergency responders transported the bicyclist to the hospital, but the pickup truck was nowhere to be found, officers said.

Police asked the public with help finding the suspect vehicle — a silver 2001-2004 model four-door Dodge Dakota Quad-Cab pickup truck with a ladder rack. The vehicle should have damage to the front left corner and a broken left headlight, police said.

The pickup fled northbound on El Paso Street, according to police.

Police encouraged people with information to call 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, dial Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.