Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed suspect from an incident last month at the McDonald's restaurant at 4801 N. Academy Blvd.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 12, a man entered the drive-thru, placed his order with an employee and pulled up to the window.

The suspect then exited his car holding a handgun, saying he was going to “shoot up the place.” He then reentered his car and drove north on Flint Drive.

The suspect is a white man with brown hair who is 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 to 210 pounds, according to security camera footage and eyewitness accounts.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information regarding the incident, please call investigator Gary Frasier at 719-444-7235. Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.