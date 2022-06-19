At approximately 6:38 p.m., Saturday officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle with shots fired in the area of Highway 24 at the eastern city limits near Crystola, Woodland Park police reported.
The reporting parties indicated a male, Mark E Smith, was driving a silver or gray truck and fired shots from a handgun at unoccupied vehicles stored at the Bad Rock Auto, then fled from the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered evidence consistent with the report and began to look for the suspect's vehicle.
With assistance of law enforcement partners from TCSO and CSP, officers were able to locate a vehicle fitting the description abandoned at the house at approximately 7:30 p.m., located at 1200 Kings Crown Rd.
It was discovered the homeowners were not in town and the suspect was believed to be barricaded in the garage. After several hours, and with the assistance of Teller County SWAT, the suspect was found to be hiding in a car parked in the garage of the home.
He was secured and transported to the jail pending multiple felony charges. There is no known tie to the owners of the home.
Mr. Smith is facing the following charges:
- Special Offender
- Unlawful possession Controlled Substance
- Possess Dangerous Weapon
- 1st Criminal Trespass (vehicle and residence),
- Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender
- Prohibited use of Weapon/Discharge
- Defacing Property
- Reckless Endangerment
- Obstructing a Police Officer