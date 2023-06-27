The passenger who died in the fatal single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs in early June has been identified, according to a Tuesday press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said on June 12, shortly before noon at 11:51 a.m., officers with the Gold Hill Division received reports of a single-vehicle crash near the area of Interstate 25 and Bijou Street.

Initial investigation efforts unveiled the driver of a Ram 2500 truck had lost control of the vehicle due to road conditions brought by heavy rain. After the driver had lost control, the vehicle rolled over, ejecting the female passenger from the truck in the process, according to the release.

Both the driver and passenger were immediately transported to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Three days later on June 15, the passenger of the vehicle died in the hospital as result of her injuries. She has since been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 85-year-old Kay Tallent from Colorado Springs. Speed and, or alcohol are not suspected to be factors within the crash, the release said.

Tallent's death marks the 22nd fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs of 2023. At this time last year, there had been 19 recorded traffic fatalities.