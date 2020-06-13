Searchers have recovered the bodies of two swimmers who were reported missing at Lake Pueblo in southern Colorado.
The Pueblo County Coroner is reporting both victims were military personnel stationed at Fort Carson, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Their identities have not been publicly released as of Friday night.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say one body was found late Friday afternoon using sonar, and the other was found a short time later by an underwater drone. The victims' names and ages have not been released.
The swimmers went missing earlier in the day near a beach on the north side of the lake. The area is popular among jetskiers and stand-up paddleboarders.
No other information was released.
NEWS ALERT: @COParksWildlife rangers at @LakePuebloSP are conducting search and rescue operations off Sailboard Road on the north side of the lake just west of the dam for two missing boaters. Rangers responded to calls of possible drowning victims off the beach. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/R5ZoVhsb4j— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 12, 2020