A person of interest was detained Friday night after shots were fired at two boys from inside a car in Aurora — killing a 12-year-old and seriously wounding a 14-year-old, police said.
Aurora police said in a news release that two boys are related to one another and that the person of interest, a young adult, is known to the victims.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Zion Street, near the Children’s Colorado Health Pavilion and other health facilities, one block west of Potomac Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood.
Police said Friday night that initial reports say the two boys were walking down the street when shots were fired from inside a silver Acura sedan that immediately left the scene. The sedan was later located, along with the person of interest.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim once he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.
The person of interest will not be identified unless they are officially charged, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.