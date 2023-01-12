Colorado Springs police are asking the public for help in figuring out who caused an oil spill on East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning.
Hazmat was called to the scene just after 11 a.m. after a truck dumped 200 gallons of used oil in the area. As of 1 p.m., barricades across three westbound lanes were still in place.
Update- CSFD HazMat crews are on scene working to contain a petroleum product (approx 200 gallons) that was spilled in the storm water system. Multiple agencies are on scene to monitor the situation #hazmat pic.twitter.com/JygQV6ofdG— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 12, 2023
The incident should be cleaned up by late Thursday afternoon. The spill had no effect on the neighboring reservoir, police said.