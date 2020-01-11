A crash involving a train claimed the life of a semi driver Friday night in Colorado.
Colorado State Patrol was called to the crash just outside of Peetz near the Colorado and Nebraska border just after 5 p.m. The small town is in Logan County.
A semi-truck crashed with a train at Highway 113 and Country Road 74. When the two collided, the semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi died at the scene. The train's conductor and an engineer were taken to the Sterling Hospital for treatment. Details on the severity of injuries for the people on the train were not available last time this article was updated.