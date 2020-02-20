A 58-year-old skier from Westminster died Tuesday at Winter Park Resort after what appeared to be a medical incident, according to a statement from the resort.

The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. and the skier was wearing a helmet at the time. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The fatal incident occurred on White Rabbit Trail, which is the same trail where a 25-year-old skier suffered a fatal accident on January 18. White Rabbit Trail is an intermediate run located beneath the Olympia Express lift.

This is the 5th skier death reported in Colorado during a 5-day span, preceded by a death involving a ski lift at Vail, the death of a Nordic skier at Snow Mountain Ranch, the death of a Dallas man in Durango, and the death of an 83-year-old on an Aspen halfpipe.