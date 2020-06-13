Two men found dead at Lake Pueblo State Park Friday were Fort Carson soldiers, the post confirmed Saturday.
The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the men as Zion Thomkins and Michael Carter, both 21, who were stationed at Fort Carson, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The bodies were recovered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after about a three hour search for missing swimmers, the agency said in a news release. About 1 p.m., park guests reported a man went missing while swimming off a lake access area near the Sailboard Road parking lot, just west of the dam, Parks and Wildlife said.
"CPW Lake Rangers were on the scene in a rescue boat in minutes and they were greeted by a second group of frantic park guests on the shore who indicated another man had also gone missing while swimming not far from the first victim," the statement read.
A multiagency search using sonar scanning and remote-operated underwater drones led to one body being discovered about 4 p.m., six feet under water. A second body was located shortly after, Parks and Wildlife said.
Swimming is prohibited at Lake Pueblo, Parks and Wildlife said.
“We offer our condolences to the families and friends of these men,” said Monique Mullis, Lake Pueblo manager, in the statement. “We hate seeing lives lost so tragically.
NEWS ALERT: @COParksWildlife rangers at @LakePuebloSP are conducting search and rescue operations off Sailboard Road on the north side of the lake just west of the dam for two missing boaters. Rangers responded to calls of possible drowning victims off the beach. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/R5ZoVhsb4j— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 12, 2020