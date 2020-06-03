Following the lead of other cities that have seen protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor John Suthers announced Wednesday that Colorado Springs will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the weekend
It curfew will run through 5 a.m. Monday, but could be extended, Suthers said.
"I do think that in the interest of public safety ... it is necessary to impose a curfew beginning tonight, citywide, we'll have a 10 p.m. curfew," Suthers said.
Officers will enforce the curfew if crowds continue to congregate by using appropriate force to disperse the crowd and tickets will be issued if necessary, he said.
There are exceptions to the curfew for a variety of first responders and people traveling to the airport, Suthers said.
Suthers had previously said he did not believe a curfew would be needed in Colorado Springs in praising the "vast majority" of protesters for exercising their First Amendment rights peacefully during protests of up to 1,000 people that began last weekend and have continued every day since.
But nighttime protests have become "more confrontational," he says, noting windows of downtown building have been, car windshields broken and flood lights and police cars damaged. The city also has cleaned up graffiti at 75 locations. On several nights, police have come under attack from rocks and bottles and have used pepper pellets and tear gas to disperse crowds that gathered at the Police Operations Center at South Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande Street hours after organizers sought to end daylong protests at City Hall.
Curfews have been imposed in cities across the country, including Denver, as daytime protests have turned more violent at night, with varying success at controlling looters, arsonists and vandalism.
The use of tear gas and rubber bullets is "common" when people pose threats to officers' safety during protests, Suthers said, explaining that the city does not plan to review those policies. Some incidents of police action will be reviewed, however, he said.
The Gazette's Chhun Sun contributed to this report.