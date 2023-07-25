A suspicious death investigation is underway in Pueblo Tuesday morning after a man was discovered dead outside a home late Monday afternoon.

According to Gazette news partner, KKTV, the body was discovered Monday as police were investigating reports of gunshots around Evans and Minnequa Avenue.

According to authorities, police received initial reports of gunshots just after 6 p.m. Monday.

“When we arrived on the scene, we located an adult male, deceased,” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department told KKTV. “We’re speaking to some people that were here at the house to determine the circumstances around this death.”

Ortega told KKTV investigators are actively trying to confirm the information given to officials by the people being questioned. Ortega wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the relationship between the deceased and possible suspect, only that they did know each other.

“We have everybody that’s potentially involved in this,” Ortega said. “We’re trying to determine the circumstances of what happened."

The victim and suspects have not been identified at this time. Anyone with information that could assist investigators are being asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

This article will be updated once more information is received.