The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Friday.
Christopher Pena went looking for missing cows with his younger brother on his family's property, which is located in the 24,600 block of Myers Road. By 6 p.m., the younger son had returned, but Christopher had not.
The Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Search and Rescue searched throughout the night and Saturday morning with negative results.
Christopher was last seen wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, black jeans and blue Adidas shoes.
If anyone has seen or has any information as to Christopher's whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.